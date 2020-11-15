Tarkishore Prasad Chosen As Leader Of BJP MLAs In Bihar, Suspense Grows Over Post Of Dy CM

As uncertainty looms around the post of the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister with some fielding the name of Tarkishore Prasad as a possibility, Sushil Kumar Modi revealed that Prasad has been elected as a leader of the BJP Legislative Party on Sunday. This move has raised speculations around the position of the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, with suspicions on how another term seemed unlikely for him now. The leader on Sunday tweeted, congratulating Tarkishore Prasad for being unanimously elected the leader of the BJP Legislature.

तारकिशोरजी को भाजपा विधानमंडल का नेता सर्वसम्मति से चुने जाने पर कोटिशः बधाई ! — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

What next for Sushil Modi?

Sources have stated that political masters are looking for a Union cabinet position for the incumbent Dy CM who was earlier the GST Chairman, heading the Finance Ministry in the state for 30 years. Notably, Sushil Modi has once again been elected as the Deputy leader of its legislative party, however, the suspense continues for the post of the Deputy CM. Some other names that have been doing the rounds include senior leader Prem Kumar and Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has been elected as NDA's legislature party leader and will be soon be meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan. Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath once again as CM on Monday, November 16.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

