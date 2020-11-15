Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Meets Bihar Governor As Nitish Kumar Stakes Claim To Govt

Soon after Nitish Kumar staked claim to form government in Bihar, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and incumbent Deputy CM Sushil Modi called on Governor Phagu Chauhan. The meeting comes amid the rising speculations over the future of Sushil Modi as the Nitish's Deputy in NDA's next term as well. Earlier in the day, NDA leaders met at Nitish Kumar's residence to chalk out their further course of action after sweeping the Assembly Elections by 125 seats in the 243-member assembly. Raksha Mantri Rajanath Singh and Bihar BJP poll-in-charge Devandra Fadnavis were also present in the key meeting of NDA leaders.

Nitish Kumar to Bihar CM for the 7th time

Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath once again as CM on Monday, November 16 after NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections. However, the suspense continues for the Deputy CM post in Bihar with a new name of Kameshwar Chaupal cropping up against incumbent Sushil Modi. Nitish Kumar handed over the resignation of his ministry to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked Kumar to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the new NDA government is sworn in.

BJP is expected to get the major portfolios as the party won 75 seats in the assembly compared to JDU's 43. One of the posts that is in talks ahead of the NDA meeting is that of Deputy Chief Minister. Capital Patna is abuzz with talks that Sushil Modi will not retain the position and a new face, and a long-time RSS-BJP functionary Kameshwar Chaupal will be appointed. When Republic Media Network spoke to Chaupal, he said that he will take up every work that will be given to him by his party.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

