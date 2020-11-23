Tarun Gogoi's Demise: 3-day Mourning Declared In Assam; Details Of Final Journey Out

The Assam government on Monday announced a three-day state mourning following the demise of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. He breathed his last at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 5.34 pm earlier in the day. Expressing his heartfelt condolences on Gogoi's demise, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal termed it as the "end of an era" in the state's public life. He stressed that both of them shared a wonderful rapport despite hailing from different political parties. Meanwhile, Republic TV has also accessed details of Gogoi's final journey up till his cremation in Guwahati on November 26.

Speaking to the media, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora remarked, "His wife Dolly and son Gaurav requested Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to keep his body for one day for the public. As per the family's wish, the government will take the body to the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra complex in Guwahati on Tuesday evening and it will be there for the whole day on November 25." He added, "As per his last wish, the body will be taken to a temple, mosque and church before the last rites."

Tarun Gogoi was a people's leader who had great contribution in Assam's political and public sphere. Even though we were in Opposition parties, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. @GauravGogoiAsm pic.twitter.com/5x41EFwyuy — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 23, 2020

Here is the timeline of Tarun Gogoi's final journey

November 23- Mortal remains will be kept at GMCH tonight

November 24, 9 am- Mortal remains to be taken to his official residence in Dispur

November 24, 11 am- Mortal remains to be taken to State Secretariat and Assembly

November 24, 3.30 pm- Mortal remains to be taken to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Head Office, Rajiv Bhawan

November 24, evening- Mortal remains to be taken to Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra

November 25- The public can pay tribute to Tarun Gogoi at the Kalakshetra

November 26- The mortal remains will be taken to a temple, mosque and church in a procession before the last rites. The cremation will take place in Guwahati

Tarun Gogoi's hospitalization

In his career spanning more than 5 decades, Gogoi served in several positions in the Congress party and the government. Moreover, he was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016. The 84-year-old legislator from the Titabar Assembly constituency was among the 24 MLAs from the state to contract the novel coronavirus. After testing positive on August 25, he was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. While he was discharged from the hospital on October 25, the ex-Assam CM was again hospitalized with post-COVID complications and was put on non-invasive ventilation.

However, his health condition worsened on the afternoon of November 21 after a multi-organ failure and he was reportedly put on invasive ventilation by night. On November 22, the doctors performed dialysis on Gogoi after he was detected with a kidney problem. Earlier in the day, his condition deteriorated further and was described by doctors as "very very critical". While Sarma was already present at the hospital, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal cancelled his engagements in Dibrugarh and flew back to Guwahati.

