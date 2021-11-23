Tathagata Roy Slams TMC Over Tripura Protests, Cites Political Killings In West Bengal

Commenting over the outcry surrounding the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Saayoni Ghosh, who went to Tripura to protest against violence in the state, former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy took a jab at the Mamata Banerjee-led party by comparing the number of political killings in West Bengal and Tripura.

Roy tweeted, "BJP workers killed in West Bengal is 123; Trinamool workers killed in Tripura so far is zero. But count the decibels on the part of Trinamool including from Mamata herself! Almost the entire sky has been brought down! (sic)"

TMC leader held for allegedly causing a commotion at chief ministers' public meeting

Tripura Police arrested Ghosh on Sunday for allegedly causing a commotion at a public meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in West Tripura granted her bail on Monday.

Following her arrest and subsequent release on bail, a Trinamool Congress delegation met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. The TMC also hoped to discuss the alleged police violence in Tripura. A total of 16 TMC MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen, and Mala Roy, came to the party's Delhi headquarters earlier on Monday and staged a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) against the Tripura police.

TMC's Sushmita Dev slams Tripura government over 'chaos' in state

Tensions have escalated in Tripura in the run-up to the November 25 elections for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal authorities. TMC had previously claimed that numerous people were injured in an attack on the home of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee leader Subal Bhowmik in Agartala's Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area on Sunday. Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev claimed on Monday that the state of law and order in Tripura is not a priority for the government.

"They vandalized the Police Station and attacked us twice yesterday. The DGP and IGP are not available on phone. Apparently, the DGP is in some conference with the Prime Minister, whereas his state is in chaos. Clearly, the law and order situation is not a priority for the government," the TMC leader was quoted by ANI as saying.

She further alleged that TMC party members had been beaten up and that their cars had been destroyed. "Our workers have been beaten, our cars have been damaged. There is a false case against Saayoni Ghosh and we expect protection from the Tripura police," she said.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/@sayani06/Twitter)