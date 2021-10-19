TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Calls For Bandh On Oct 20 After Alleged Vandalism By YSRCP

After Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) central office in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday, called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, alleging that the attack is 'state sponsered terrorism'' and an 'organised crime'.

While condemning the attack, the TDP Chief said,

"I am asking isn't this state sponsored terrorism? This is clear cut terrorism. Law and order has failed in state. I have seen many such Rowdy, I am not afraid of such Rowdy. Not afraid of mafia. it's an organised crime. There should be a proper inquiry into the matter."

TDP Central Office Attacked In Vijayawada

TDP's central office was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers, in protest of TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP leader K Pattabhiram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Pattabhiram had allegedly made some remarks against the Andhra Pradesh CM. The Office of Andhra Pradesh DGP said that strict action will be taken against attackers and those making provocative speeches.

"Additional forces have been deployed across the state. We request citizens to co-operate in maintaining peace and to not get provoked," the statement said.

Chandrababu Naidu complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. He requested Home Minister Amit Shah to deploy central forces at PDP offices, while alleging that TDP workers were physically injured during the attack. He also had a telephonic conversation with the government and informed how YSRCP carried out reprehensible attacks.

"The YSRCP gangs came armed with sticks and rods, beating up the TDP activists at its Mangalagiri office. The furniture and the windowpanes were damaged," former CM Chandrababu Naidu said.

In September, clashes had broken out between YSRCP and TDP workers in Guntur after the Zila Parishad and Mandal Parishad results were declared. TDP leader Sarada had alleged that YSRCP workers entered her residence and set furniture and six vehicles on fire. In the violence, supporters of both parties were severely injured.