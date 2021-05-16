TDP Chief Seeks AP Guv's Intervention In Alleged Custodial Torture Of Rebel YSRCP Leader

Amid the allegations of YSRCP rebel leader Raghurama Krishna Raju being physically tortured in CID custody, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday has sought Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan intervention in the matter citing 'grave danger' to the Narsapuram MP's life from the ruling YSRCP. In a letter to Governor Harichandan, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister claimed that Raju has been 'illegally arrested' and was 'brutally injured' by five masked men in the custodial violence that took place on the day of his arrest. Naidu also said that state police did not produce the Narsapuram MP for medical examination, as ordered by the High Court, and instead shifted him to Guntur jail.

"As per the court order, the police were supposed to get the MP examined at Government General Hospital, Guntur and then at the Ramesh hospital, Guntur. This should be done in the presence of his “Y” category security given by the Central Government. However, the police did not produce Mr Raju for medical examination at Ramesh hospital and they shifted him to Guntur Sub Jail. They shifted the MP through the backdoor at the GGH, Guntur, without informing his family members and by evading the media," Chandrababu Naidu wrote in his letter to the Andhra Pradesh Governor.

The former CM also mentioned that the Narsapuram MP's wife, Ramadevi, is concerned that he would be attacked in custody and highlighted that Raju had been provided 'Y category' security by the Indian government in 2020 based on the perceived threat to his life.

"It is a sad day for democracy that a people-elected MP of Lok Sabha has been arrested in a foisted case and is being treated like a common criminal by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for raising his voice against the Government’s misdeeds. In this regard, it is appealed to Your Excellency to intervene and protect the life of Shri Raghurama Krishnam Raju and save democracy in the State," Naidu added.

AP High Court constitutes medical board

Taking cognizance of the alleged indiscriminate physical torture of Raghurama Krishna Raju, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Sunday constituted a three-member medical board to examine the Lok Sabha MP. The Division Bench of Justice C. Praveen Kumar and Justice Lalitha Kanneganti constituted the medical board to be headed by the Superintendent of Government General Hospital in Guntur. The High Court as ordered that three doctors will examine Raju, who will be produced before them by the police and the examination of the accused shall be video graphed by the hospital authorities. The presence of family members and a family doctor during the medical examination has been rejected by the court.

Challenging the High Court's order on Saturday which refused to entertain the Narsapuram MP's bail plea, Raju moved the Supreme Court on Sunday.

YSRCP rebel leader arrested

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was arrested late on Friday night after a non-bailable case was filed against him. The CID has informed, "In preliminary enquiry, it was found that through his speeches, he was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions among communities and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way that will cause loss of faith in government which they represent."

Additional Director General PV Sunil Kumar is said to have interrogated the Member of Parliament from the Narsarapuram Lok Sabha constituency. The MP was given medical assistance and will most likely be taken to the Government General Hospital in Guntur for medical tests on Saturday morning, authorities informed.

According to reports, a case has been filed against the MP under Section 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, causing damage to its prestige and inciting hatred among the people. The MP has also been charged under Sections 153 (b) (making remarks that cause communal disharmony or undermine national integration) and Section 505 (making statements that cause public mischief).

