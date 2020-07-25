Andhra: TDP Holds Statewide Protests Against YSRCP Govt's Handling Of COVID-19 Crisis

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadres on Friday protested against the Andhra Pradesh government's failure in handling the Coronavirus situation in the state. The agitators alleged that the COVID-19 isolation facilities opened by the government are lacking proper facilities. While holding digital placards and following the Coronavirus norms the agitators demanded the YSRCP government to give up its 'negligent' attitude and urged it to help the people.

The leaders observed these protests at their respective residences in all 25 parliamentary constituencies of the state consisting of 175 Assembly segments.

TDP Andhra Pradesh president K Kala Venkatrao alleged that COVID-19 treatment was not in the state government's priority list. He said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased in a short span of time and many people have lost their lives.

"It is disturbing to see that Andhra Pradesh crossed 50,000 cases in such a short span. Tests are being delayed which is leading to further and faster spread of the disease," Venkatrao said during the protest.

An awareness drive was also launched on social media against the government's 'failures' to provide timely and adequate medical care to coronavirus patients.

Demands made by TDP leaders

The TDP leaders requested the government to help poor families by providing Rs 5,000 COVID cash assistance. They said that the poor workers are suffering due to loss of jobs and inflation. The protestors also demanded inclusion of journalists and media persons in the list of frontline warriors so as to extend the respective benefits at par with doctors, medical staff and police personnel. They further demanded that at least Rs 10 lakh ex gratia should be extended to the kin of the COVID-19 victims.

Other demands by the TDP protestors include sufficient supply of required oxygen and medicines to the patients at government-run COVID isolation treatment centres, resolving the issue of shortage in doctors and medical staff, proper ambulance service to the needy, adequate and edible food supply at the quarantine centre, quality of drinking water and proper sanitation facility. The agitators also said that the government should fulfill its promise by giving Rs 2,000 to each patient upon discharge from the isolation centres.

Furthermore, the opposition leaders also demanded rollback of hike in fuel prices and the closure of liquor shops to prevent crowding in a bid to avert another wave of COVID-19 infections.

(With inputs from ANI)