Liquor Bottles Worth Rs 20 Lakhs Seized In Andhra Pradesh, Accused Sent On Remand

Andhra Pradesh Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized 4,275 liquor bottles worth around Rs 20 lakhs from a vehicle at Jeelugumilli village in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Thursday. The police informed that the liquor bottles were being transported illegally from neighbouring Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. One accused has been sent on remand in this matter, the police added.

Sub-Inspector Viswanatham and his team conducted a vehicle checking drive at Jeelugumilli check post based on a tip-off.

On checking a particular vehicle, 4,275 liquor bottles were seized out of which 4,016 of them are quarter bottles, 216 are 750 ml bottles and 43 are one litre bottles, Additional Superintendent of Police Karimulla Shariff said.

"Total seized items is Rs 7.5 lakhs in Telangana and around Rs 20 lakhs in Andhra Pradesh. One accused has been sent on remand," Shariff said.

Another incident- Police crush seized liquor bottles

Last week on Friday, July 17, the Krishna district police destroyed liquor bottles worth approximately Rs 72 lakh, seized in different cases, by a road roller at Police Parade Ground in Machilipatnam. Police said these bottles were seized while they were being transported illegally. As many as 14,189 bottles of Non-Duty Paid (NDP) liquor and 270 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) arrack were destroyed.

Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu said, "Toady we are destroying excise property seized in excise cases filed in the range of 10 police stations in the district. This is the property seized in 312 cases in the limits of 10 police stations."

"Legal process for ID (illicitly distilled) arrack and NDPL (Non-Duty Paid) liquor coming from neighbouring states caught since the imposition of lockdown is completed. Today 14,189 bottles of NDP liquor and 270 litres of ID arrack are being destroyed," added Babu.

(With inputs from ANI)