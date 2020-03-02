TDP Slams AP CM Jagan; Says He's Acting Like 'Tughlaq, Hitler, Mussolini' Over 3 Capitals

Senior TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Monday warned YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government against mentioning the Decentralisation Bill and Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill in the Governor's speech. He also accused the Andhra CM of acting like "Tughlaq, Hitler, Mussolini and Nero."

'Governor should also take appropriate care'

Ramakrishnudu said that the bills have been sent to Select Committee by the Legislative Council, but the government is likely to mention the matter in Governor's speech. "The Governor should also take appropriate care. In case the bills are mentioned in the Governor's speech, TDP will propose amendments to it," he said.

"YSRCP government should not implement its 'whims and fancies' in matters which will hamper the prestige of the state, Ramakrishnudu said and added, "TDP has a majority in the Legislative Council. There we will use our constitutional rights." The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will start in a few days.

'Andhra Pradesh's revenue is dropping day-by-day'

Ramakrishnudu alleged that YSRCP government is doing injustice to the Backward Classes. "Jagan is acting like Tughlaq, Hitler, Mussolini and Nero. Jagan is not bothered of the state though the state's financial condition is in the doldrums. Andhra Pradesh's revenue is dropping day-by-day due to Chief Minister's lack of knowledge," he said.

"YSRCP government is spending huge amounts on advisors. But the state's brand image is badly hampered with anti-people decisions of Jagan Reddy. His government has failed in getting funds from the Centre," he added.

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Kanna Laxmi Narayana slammed state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday and said that the government was 'sucking people's blood since he came to power'. The state BJP chief made these remarks while speaking in Amaravati during his visit to the 75th day of protest by farmers. He added that YS Jagan is ruling with the help of Police officials.

"During his Padayatra, Jagan has made several promises to the people but he has done nothing so far. In the last nine months, he has been sucking people's blood and his government is only focussed on demolitions and cancellation of GOs. Not even a single foundation stone is laid since Jagan came to power. His governance is much worse than TDP's rule. People who raise their voice against the government are being harassed with police cases," said Kanna.

(with ANI inputs)