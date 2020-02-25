Andhra Pradesh: Suspension Of IRS Officer Krishna Kishore Revoked By CAT

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday revoked the suspension of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Jasti Krishna Kishore by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. The Tribunal also allowed him to go to Central Services.

Relief for bureaucrat

The bureaucrat was suspended by Jagan Mohan Reddy's government on charges of misappropriation of funds and causing a huge loss to the State exchequer. The case is still going on and the Tribunal stated that the State government can continue to investigate the officer.

The State government had stopped paying his salary and was removed from his post in the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) soon after Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the office in May 2019. He was not given a new posting after his removal.

He was placed under suspension on charges of committing grave financial irregularities during his tenure as CEO of the Board.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier stated that the removal of Kishore was another step taken by the current government to target his previous government. He went on to state that the actions were taken by the government as an act of revenge for his involvement in the investigation of the alleged disproportionate assets case against CM Reddy.

A few days ago, the Andhra Pradesh government formed an investigation team to look into any irregularities that might have taken place during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. CM Reddy formed a ten-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). A Cabinet committee had also been constituted to review the policies, projects and institutions established since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, which took place on June 2, 2014.

The Committee presented the first part of the report to the Government, which highlighted the "various procedural, legal and financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions concerned with various projects, including the issues related to land in the CRDA (AP Capital Region Development Authority) region".

