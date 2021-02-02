TDP, YSRCP Dissatisfied With Union Budget; Say 'it Has Nothing To Offer To Andhra Pradesh'

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling YSRCP of Andhra Pradesh on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the Union Budget, saying that it has nothing new to offer to the people of the state. TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram said many promises made during the bifurcation of the state were still pending.

"The union budget offered nothing to the state of Andhra Pradesh. Many issues promised at the time of bifurcation of the state are still pending," he said. Pattabhiram added that YSRCP failed to get anything from the centre for the state.

"YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his leaders spoke nothing to the Centre in their meetings. We demand that all YSRCP MPs should resign accepting their failure to get the benefits the state needs from the Centre," the TDP leader said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid emphasis on poll-bound states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu but "offered nothing to Andhra Pradesh".

He said the state government had made repeated appeals on issues like revenue deficit, irrigation projects and special railway zone for Andhra Pradesh, but the budget was "dissatisfying."

Taking a dig at TDP, Reddy asked, "What did the party achieve when their government was in alliance with the BJP"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the first-ever paperless budget in a post-COVID India and based it on six pillars - health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government, maximum governance.

(With inputs from agency)