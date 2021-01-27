Andhra Panchayat Election Rescheduled; Jagan Govt 'can't Do Vaccinations & Polls Together'

Even as the Supreme Court refused to stay the panchayat elections as demanded by CM Jagan's Andhra Pradesh government, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar revised the first phase of polls to February 21. The move was taken as there had been no preparation for the polls scheduled from February 5. The nomination process for the same was to be started on Monday but with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government adamant on conducting the elections, no preparations were in place.

Moreover, the SEC has reportedly written to the Union Cabinet Secretary to allot the employees of the Central government as well as Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for the election duties in the State in the wake of the State government employees reluctance to perform duties. On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary has written to the Union Health Secretary about stalling the COVID vaccination process amid polls in the state.

Thus, issuing a notification after SC's clearance, the SEC said that it has come to a conclusion that the election process has been vitiated as the district administrations have not made arrangements for receiving nominations for the phase-I panchayat elections scheduled from Monday. The SEC statement added, "In the wake of this, the first phase election is rescheduled as phase IV and as a consequence of this, the phase II, Phase III and Phase IV elections will become Phase I, Phase II and Phase III.

Revised Poll schedule

Phase - I - February 9

Phase- II - February 13

Phase-III - February 17

Phase-IV - February 21

Schedule for phase IV election (Earlier phase 1)

Date of issue of notification and filing of nominations - February 10

Last date for filing nominations - February 12

Scrutiny of nominations - February 13

Appeal against rejection of nominations - February 14

Disposal of appeals - February 15

Last date for withdrawal of nominations - February 16

Publication of final list of candidates - February 16

Elections (wherever necessary) - February 21

Counting of votes and declaration of results - February 21

Andhra HC allows SEC to hold polls

As per reports, a 2-judge Andhra HC bench overruled a single-judge bench's order staying the SEC from holding gram panchayat polls in February. Subsequently, the SEC issued a notification announcing four-phase polls on February 5,9,13 and 17. First phase polls will be held in districts including Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Anantapur etc. Challenging the SEC's decision, the Jagan government had moved the SC seeking a stay on holding the gram panchayat polls claiming that 'elections and the vaccination drive cannot happen simultaneously'. Previously, on January 12, a single judge HC bench had stayed the polls, which was challenged by the SEC in the High Court.

Expressing disapproval over the ongoing tussle between the Andhra Pradesh government and State election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar, Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Jagan govt's plea. Noting that elections were held in more difficult conditions than COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Supreme court said that 'Ego was leading to lawlessness' while refusing to interfere in the decision of the SEC to hold gram panchayat polls.

Jagan vs SEC

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar for arbitrarily postponing of the rural and urban local body elections. Claiming that his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu had appointed the Commissioner of 'his own caste', he slammed the transfer of collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts, saying that if SEC is authorizing such transfers, 'Why was a government needed?'. He has also complained to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the postponing of polls and had moved the apex court challenging it.

The local body polls which were scheduled for 21-29 March, were postponed by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) by six weeks due to the coronavirus scare and also owing to incidents of violence being reported since election dates were announced. The SEC pointed out 23 forced withdrawals and 55 incidents of violence perpetrated by the ruling party - YSRCP against the BJP and the TDP, seeking protection from the Home Ministry. In the environment of psychological terror and the current pandemic, Kumar asked permission to operate from Hyderabad, raising apprehensions on the State police.

