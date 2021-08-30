Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang over the Lack of law and order in state. The TDP chief claimed that the police was harassing the Opposition leaders instead of looking after their fundamental rights. Naidu criticised the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of running ‘police raj’ in the state.

Naidu accuses AP government of 'police raj'

Chandrababu Naidu in the letter addressed to the DGP, slammed the state police and said that they were harassing opposition leaders along with the general public. Naidu claimed that the arrest of former MLA and TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar was an attack on Opposition leaders. He further said that a section of police is violating people’s fundamental rights in the backdrop of any iota of dissent against the Government. The former CM put the blame on the YSRCP government for using the police to implement their undemocratic orders.

Further explaining that these are ‘mid-night arrests of the innocent’, Naidu questioned the DGP regarding the manner of arrets. “What is the need to arrest an Opposition party leader and former MLA in such an unscrupulous manner?” he asked. “Since the police are ignoring law and order and singularly focusing on filing false complaints against TDP leaders, the State is witnessing murders and rapes on a daily basis. As a result, the people of Andhra Pradesh are living in constant fear and insecurity. The current functioning of the police will remain a black mark on the institution of police,” he said in the letter.

Naidu claimed that a false case was put on Prabhakar for protested against the hike of petrol and diesel prices. He said that the arrested leader had met the Tahsildar in Denduluru to submit a representation on August 28. Naidu said that the leader was arrested at a wedding function in far-away Visakhapatnam. He further added that opposition leaders are being illegally placed under house arrest or detained or harassed with false cases for voicing their dissent. “In order to prove autonomy of the police force in the State, it is essential to withdraw all the false cases registered on August 28 against Opposition TDP leaders across the State,” the former CM said.

IMAGE: PTI