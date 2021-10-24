Tej Pratap Ends Dharna After Lalu Prasad Yadav's Visit; Washes RJD Chief's Feet

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav staged a sit-in outside his residence after he accused his detractors of preventing him from spending time with his father, who returned to Patna on Sunday.

The MLA was, however assuaged, when Lalu Yadav visited his house along with his wife Rabri Devi. Tej Pratap washed his father's feet, as the RJC supremo remained seated in the car before driving back.

Talking to reporters afterward, Tej Pratap Yadav said, ''Look how I had decorated my house to welcome my father who had been away from me for long because of cases he has been framed in by his feudal detractors.''

Earlier, Yadav had thrown a fit outside his mother Rabri Devi's residence when he was allegedly stopped from entering her bungalow at 10, Circular Road, where Lalu Prasad Yadav is staying. Tej Pratap returned to his house and carried out a protest along with supporters, who carried flags of the "Chhatra Janshakti Parishad" floated by him.

“I am very unhappy. Jagadanand Singh (state RJD president) is an RSS agent who keeps humiliating me. And I have a word of caution for my younger brother Tejashwi as well,'' the leader alleged.

RJD family feud

Tej Pratap had been reportedly fuming since posters that were put up at some places welcoming Lalu Prasad Yadav featured Tejashwi, Rabri Devi, and sister Misa, but not him. The tension between Jagdanand and Tej Pratap Yadav has been brewing for quite some time. In August, during a meeting of the party's student wing, Tej Pratap had called the state RJD chief as Hitler.

There have also been reports of a growing rift between Tej Pratap and his brother Tejashwi. Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav, while addressing a training program of his newly formed outfit 'Chhatra Janshakti Parishad', had alleged that his father was being held captive in Delhi as Tejashwi is trying to replace Lalu Yadav as National President of RJD.

However, Tejashwi dismissed Tej Pratap's claims, saying that captivity does not match Lalu Prasad Yadav's personality. It remains to be seen if the RJD patriarch's return will put an end to the feud in the Yadav family.