Tej Pratap Rides Cycle To Celebrate Lalu Yadav's Return, Shares 'save Environment' Message

Bihar Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav was once again seen riding a bicycle on the streets of Patna, but this time for a different reason. On being asked, Tej Pratap said, "I am delighted" upon my father's return to Bihar, and I am riding this bicycle to "save the environment."

"I am delighted with the return of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). That is why, I am riding a bicycle. I am riding it and saving the environment," told Tej Pratap to ANI.

‘I am delighted...’: Tej Pratap shares 'save environment' message on father's homecoming

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar Minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav says, "I am delighted with the return of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav). That is why, I am riding a bicycle. I am riding it and saving the environment." https://t.co/7p6nqw4HRz pic.twitter.com/2X4mPmWm1G — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was warmly welcomed at the airport as he returned to Patna after several months. He travelled to Singapore for a kidney transplant operation, followed by a long period of recuperation in Delhi. Lalu Yadav was accompanied by wife and former CM, Rabri Devi, and his son and deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav along with supporters and other party leaders.

Notably, the RJD president's return to his home comes amid a buzz that he will support CM Nitish Kumar's efforts to solidify opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Lalu Yadav's RJD to support Nitish Kumar in forging a united opposition for upcoming Lok Sabha polls

The former CM, who has relished the role of a "kingmaker," whether in or out of jail, will be helping Nitish Kumar organise a united front, which was suggested to the latter recently by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, state RJD chief Jagadanad Singh said, "Few leaders have paid such a heavy price for opposing the BJP", referring to the numerous corruption cases against the RJD supremo by central agencies. "But our leader will continue his fight against communalism and dictatorship and establish social justice," he added.

Image: ANI