Tej Pratap Yadav Asks Father Lalu To Act Against Jagadanand Singh; Threatens To Quit Party

Friction has been reported within the Rashtriya Janata Dal camp after the party's state president Jagadanand Singh sacked one of the close aides of Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav. Tej Pratap has demanded action against Singh, warning he would quit participating in any political activities if action was not initiated against Jagadanand Singh.

"I urge my father Lalu Prasad Yadav to act against him (Jagadanand Singh), if there is no action taken, I won't be participating in any party activities," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

In response, Jagadanand Singh said that he is not accountable to Tej Pratap, but to Lalu Prasad. "I am answerable to Lalu Prasad only he is the party president, not Tej Pratap. Who is he? He is a member just like me," the RJD Bihar President stated.

Jagadanand Singh sacks Chhatra RJD's president

Jagadanand Singh on Wednesday nominated Gagan Kumar as president of RJD in Chhatra, replacing Aakash Yadav, a close aide of Tej Pratap. This development reportedly took place after Singh held a meeting with Tejashwi Yadav at his residence. Reports also suggested that Jagadanand Singh was miffed with Tej Pratap after he accused him of running the party "Hitler-style".

'Everything will be fine'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday assured that everything will be fine in the party. "Everyone has different opinions. I only want to say that if I am here, the state's party chief is here, everything will be fixed. Everything will be fine. I do not want to say much on this. We are doing our work," he told reporters, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, JDU leader Sanjay Singh has reacted to the friction in the RJD camp. He alleged that Tej Pratap is hurt because he is not given importance.