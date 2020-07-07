Tejashwi Takes A Dig At Nitish Kumar Over Coronavirus; Questions Facility For Common Man

Hitting out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav questioned the Coronavirus facilities for the common man in the state. This statement from Yadav came after the virus infected the niece of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who resides with him at 1 Anne Marg, the Official Residence of the Bihar Chief Minister in Patna

Taking to Twitter, Yadav stated that facilities were immediately set up from the Chief Minister and his niece, adding that even after four months of the pandemic.

मुख्यमंत्री की मात्र 2 घंटे में कोरोना जाँच हो जाती है और रिपोर्ट भी आ जाती है।उनकी भतीजी को कोरोना होने पर घर में ही वेंटिलेटर युक्त अस्पताल बना 6 डॉक्टर,2 नर्स और स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की फौज लगा दी जाती है।4 महीने बाद भी आम आदमी के लिए ये सुविधा क्यों नहीं?https://t.co/2SeoUlTeCh — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 7, 2020

READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests COVID negative after attending event with infected BJP leader

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests COVID Negative

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared a dais with acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council who tested positive for Coronavirus, test results of the CM has come negative. Fourteen other staffers of the CMO also tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, while one tested positive.

"Out of the 16 samples, the chief minister and 14 staffers of CMO have tested negative for COVID-19 while one staffer has been found positive in the test," a source at IGIMS said.

Bihar CM Nitish was tested for COVID-19 after acting Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Awadhesh Narayan Singh, His wife, two sons, and daughter-in-law tested positive for the virus. On July 1, Singh administered the oath of office to nine newly-elected members of the Legislative Council. CM Nitish, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, and a host of other political leaders and officials were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

READ: Lightning kills 8 in Bihar; CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for victims' families

Coronavirus in Bihar

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Bihar inched towards the three-digit-mark on Monday when the state health department confirmed seven more casualties, even as the total number of cases reached 12,140 with 276 fresh infections.

According to a statement issued by the department, the death toll has risen to 97 with fatalities being reported from Samastipur and Darbhanga (two each) and Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Gaya (one each).

READ: Nitish Kumar sends swab sample for COVID-19 test

READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests COVID negative after attending event with infected BJP leader

