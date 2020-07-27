Tejashwi Bitterly Recalls Mahagathbandhan's 2017 End; Asks Nitish To Celebrate 'betrayal'

Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday that July 26 marks the third anniversary of ‘betraying and insulting people’s mandate’ after Kumar ended grand alliance rule with RJD and Congress to join the BJP in 2017.

“Today is the fourth (actually third) anniversary of the "Mandate Cheerharan" made by the venerable Nitishji. I hope that the objective for which he had cheated and betrayed 12 crore Biharis by insulting the mandate would have been achieved? 130 days later, get out of the house and celebrate on this anniversary today,” the RJD leader tweeted.

Tejashwi Yadav was referring to the dramatic shift in Bihar politics when JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar stepped down as the Chief Minister and snapped ties with its allies in 2017. Less than 16 hours after he resigned from the post, Kumar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become Bihar CM for the sixth time.

READ | 'Bihar Polls Should Be Held On Time' Says JD(U) Amid Coronavirus Crisis

आज आदरणीय नीतीश जी द्वारा किए गए “जनादेश चीरहरण” की चौथी वर्षगाँठ है। आशा है उन्होंने जिस उद्देश्य के लिए जनादेश का अपमान कर 12 करोड़ बिहारियों के साथ छल और विश्वासघात किया था उसकी लक्ष्य प्राप्ति हो गयी होगी?



130 दिन बाद घर से बाहर निकल आज इस वर्षगाँठ पर जश्न तो मनाइए। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 27, 2020

READ | Tejashwi Yadav Distressed Over COVID-19 Crisis, Says Tests Per Million Lowest In Bihar

Nitish Kumar changes stance

Nitish Kumar walked out of the 20-month-old grand alliance with Congress and RJD on this day, bringing a dramatic end to days of political uncertainty in the state. Moments after Nitish tendered his resignation to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on July 26, he was once again at the Governor's House later that night to claim support of 132 MLAs of the JD(U) and the BJP.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had hit the streets across Bihar in protest against Nitish Kumar's decision to dump ‘Mahagathbandhan’ for the BJP, while JDU defended itself, standing firm that an alliance with Lalu's party had become untenable given the corruption allegations against the RJD.

READ | JD(U) Holding ‘vulture Rallies’ In Bihar, Says Lalu Prasad; Ruling Party Hits Back

READ | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Bihar Govt's Coronavirus Handling, Scoffs At 'sushasan'