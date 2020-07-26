Tejashwi Yadav Distressed Over COVID-19 Crisis, Says Tests Per Million Lowest In Bihar

Taking an apparent jibe at the state government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that Bihar has conducted the lowest COVID-19 tests per million and has the highest positivity rate in the country. This statement comes as Bihar's COVID-19 tally reached 36,314 on Saturday with over 2,500 more people testing positive for the disease in a day, while 11 new fatalities took the death toll to 232.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said COVID-19 testing per 10 lakh people in Bihar is the lowest in the country. In a subsequent tweet, the Leader of Opposition added that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Bihar is the highest in the country.

बिहार जैसे घनी आबादी वाले राज्य में अभी तक मात्र 0.35% लोगों की जाँच हुई है।प्रति 10 लाख मात्र 3508 लोगों की जाँच हो रही है जो देश में सबसे कम है।



140 दिनों में प्रतिदिन जाँच का औसत सिर्फ़ 3158 है।विगत 2 हफ़्तों से Antigen Tests को छोड़ दें तो आज भी बमुश्किल 3000 जाँच हो रही है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 26, 2020

Earlier this week, the RJD leader stated that Nitish Kumar is ‘playing havoc with the lives of 12.6 crore Biharis’. He accused the CM of suppressing the data for maintaining his image while many people lost their lives due to the infection. Lakhs of people may die if under testing goes on like this in the state, he added.

Coronavirus in Bihar

Meanwhile, Bihar's COVID-19 tally reached 36,314 on Saturday with over 2,500 more people testing positive for the disease in a day, while 11 new fatalities took the death toll to 232, the state health department said.

The department, however, underscored that among the cases registered on Saturday, 1,782 were from tests which were conducted on or before July 23 and 1,021 were reported in the last 24 hours. Altogether, 24,520 people have recovered from the viral infection till date, with 1,688 of them in the last 24 hours, pushing the state's recovery rate to 67.52 per cent. Bihar now has 11,562 active cases.

