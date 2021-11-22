RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday came down heavily on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his support of the three farm laws passed by the Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the former Deputy CM opined that merely repealing these laws will not assuage the pain of the families of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders, has estimated that around 700 farmers gave their life seeking the withdrawal of the farm laws.

Thus, Yadav called upon the Centre to provide compensation of Rs.25 lakh and a job to the deceased farmers' kin. Similarly, he held Nitish Kumar "equally responsible" for the hardship caused to farmers and asked him to "atone his sin" by paying an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakh to each bereaved family. So far, the SKM has refused to end the farmers' stir until the Union government agrees to 6 specific demands.

Merely rolling back 3 farm laws with upcoming elections in sight,is not going to assuage pain of the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives against Govt's ego & unilateralism in the form of #FarmLaws.Centre must grant ex gratia of 25 lakhs &job to each bereaved family https://t.co/mdYMcYapf2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 21, 2021

PM Modi's major announcement

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.

Explaining the sequence of events leading to this decision, the PM said, "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective."

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.