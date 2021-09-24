Tejashwi Yadav Backs Bharat Bandh Called By SKM On Sep 27; 'Mahagathbandhan With Farmers'

After the farmers' union announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday asserted the farmers have their full support. Speaking to the reporters, party leader Tejashwi Yadav said that not just the RJD but all the parties in the Mahagathbandhan - Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) among others will be extending their support to the farmers, as they go on with the 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27.

Farmers' Unions calls for Bharat Bandh on September 27

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmers' unions, called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27. The main agenda of the 'Bharat Bandh' is to push for the repeal of the 'anti-farmer' farm laws formulated by the Central government, the morcha leaders have said.

During the 'Bharat Bandh' that will commence at 6 am and will remain in force till 4 pm, central and state government offices, markets, shops, factories, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will not be allowed to function. Moreover, public and private transport will not be allowed to move on the road.

"All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief, and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted," the farmers' body said in a statement.

What are the three farm bills?

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realization for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. While the Supreme Court has stayed its implementation, talks between the Centre and farmers have stalled.

Image: ANI/PTI