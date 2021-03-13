Tejashwi Yadav Claims Attempt To Muzzle Oppn In Assembly As RJD Trains Guns At Bihar Min

After the intense faceoff between RJD and BJP MLAs in the Bihar Assembly on Saturday, Leader of Opposition (LOP) Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the state government was trying to 'muzzle the voice' of the Opposition as he attempted to place 'evidence' against Minister Ram Surat Rai's involvement in the illicit liquor trade. The RJD leader, who met with the Governor after the ruckus in Assembly, alleged that his party was not being allowed to speak despite being allotted time in the Assembly session. Yadav stated that the BJP has been 'frightened' by RJD's claims which is why they do not want the Assembly to function smoothly.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday noon, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have proof. When we placed it before them today, the government had no answers and neither did the minister. This is a very important issue. We also met with the Governor. We have not been allowed to speak in the Assembly. It is clear that the government is scared, they don't want us to place the evidence in the assembly. This is a planned conspiracy by the BJP."

Yadav stormed the Bihar Assembly on Saturday as alleged that Revenue and Land Reforms minister Ram Surat Rai had his hands in the illicit liquor trade. Training his guns at Rai, Yadav, during the assembly session, also made a mention of the minister's deceased father. A strong exception was taken to this by Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad.

After staging a walk-out from the Assembly, Yadav and RJD legislators along with their allies marched towards Raj Bhavan, barely a kilometre away, saying he would apprise Governor Phagu Chauhan of the attempts to 'muzzle the voice of the opposition'.

'Where is the Bihar CM?'

Addressing the media alongside his brother Tej Pratap, Tejashwi Yadav also raised questions over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his absence from the Assembly. Terming Nitish 'unfit' to continue as CM, Yadav said, "Where is the Chief Minister? Why is he missing from the Assembly? BJP does not want to allow the Assembly to function smoothly. No chief minister in the country is as incompetent as Nitish Kumar. He is tired and cannot handle Bihar now. The system has collapsed, lies are being spoken in the Assembly."

In November last year, a large number of liquor cartons was seized from a school building in Muzaffarpur district in November last year, a fortnight before BJP leader Ram Surat Rai won the Aurai seat and landed a cabinet berth. Yadav has been alleging that he suspected the minister's involvement in the illegal liquor trade, pointing out that he was named in the school's documents as its founder. Moreover, one of his brothers, the manager of the school, has been named as an accused in the FIR. The RJD leader also claims to have evidence against the Bihar minister.

'Will Tejashwi resign?'

Countering the allegations levelled by RJD MLAs, the Bihar Minister on Saturday held a press conference and asserted that action should be taken against his brother if found guilty. Rai also took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav with reference to the conviction of his father and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam. "I want to ask if Tejashwi Ji -- will he resign because his father is in jail? Should Tej Pratap Yadav resign if there are cases against Tejashwi Yadav?" the Bihar Minister questioned.

Action should be taken against my brother if he is found guilty in investigation & he should be sent to jail. I have no objection. But how am I at fault?: Bihar Minister Ram Surat Rai on Tejashwi Yadav's allegation that illicit liquor was recovered in school run by Rai's brother pic.twitter.com/c5t12yBIU2 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

