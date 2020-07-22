'CM Has Become Invisible': Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over COVID-19, Flood Crisis

During his visit to flood-affected areas in Darbhanga district on Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the latter was nowhere to be seen during the crisis in Bihar.

Around 8 districts in Bihar witnessed flooding across 30 blocks after all major rivers surpassed dangerous levels and broke banks entering the urban settlement. Bihar’s water resources department had earlier warned that the Bagmati river was flowing above the danger mark at Katounjha in Sitamarhi, Hayaghat in Darbhanga, and Beniabad in Muzaffarpur.

During his visit, to take stock of the flood situation, Yadav also distributed food among people.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become invisible. The situation has become worse in the state whether it is COVID-19, law and order or floods," Yadav told ANI."I will visit Madhopur (in Siwan district), after this," he added.

Earlier today, most parts of Sitamarhi district in Bihar were reported to be flooded after three days of incessant rains.

Earlier, sharing the COVID-19 figures on Twitter, the RJD leader stated that Nitish Kumar is ‘playing havoc with the lives of 12.6 crore Biharis’. He accused the CM of suppressing the data for maintaining his image while many people lost their lives due to the infection. Lakhs of people may die if under testing goes on like this in the state, he added.

Coronavirus in Bihar

Meanwhile, eleven more people succumbed to coronavirus in Bihar, raising the death toll to 198, while 1,109 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 28,564, the health department said on Tuesday. Although the day’s tally saw a jump of 1,109 fresh infections, the department said the figure included cases from the past two days, which were not updated earlier.

Till date, 18,741 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,206 of them in the last 24 hours. Besides, there are 9,624 active coronavirus cases in Bihar.

