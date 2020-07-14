Bihar: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP For Spreading COVID-19; Alleges Poll Focus

Hitting out at the BJP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused BJP of spreading virus while preparing for Assembly polls in the state through its virtual rally. This statement from Yadav comes as the government of Bihar has decided to implement a complete lockdown in the state from July 16-31 with certain exemptions.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, despite complete lockdown in the state during the period between March and May, the infection has increased and the death rate is also rising very rapidly and added that infection is spreading wherever the party is conducting a virtual rally.

"The situation in Bihar is bad as the testing rate is very low. We have previously said that testing should be increased to 30,000 per day in the state. Despite complete lockdown in the state during the period between March and May, the infection has increased and the death rate is also rising very rapidly. After all this, JDU and BJP are thinking about elections," he said.

Yadav said that where the government should be focused on improving the healthcare system in the state, it is thinking about the election.

"When government should think about improving the healthcare system in the state and should take steps to save people from the pandemic, in such situation BJP and JDU are worried about the election," Yadav said.

"Bihar government has not improved the situation of the hospital or not provided employment to the labourers. They did nothing for the migrant workers. We will continue to raise this question," added Yadav.

Bihar under lockdown

With the sharp rise in COVID-19 positive cases, the Government of Bihar has decided to implement a complete lockdown in the state from July 16-31 with certain exemptions.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting of the Crisis Management group convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary Disaster Management, and Health and few other senior officials. The Committee decided to implement lockdown in view of the rise in positive cases and with Coronavirus infecting senior Government officials, Ministers, MLAs, Directors, and Politicians.

Bihar recorded the worst single-day spike of 1,432 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which pushed the total tally in the state to 18,853, the health department said. Notably, Tuesday marked the third consecutive day when Bihar reported fresh COVID-19 cases in four digits.

(With Inputs from ANI)