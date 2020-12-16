Tejashwi Yadav Mocks Bihar Govt's 1-month Performance, Claims 'BJP Cornering Nitish,JD(U)'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the NDA government in Bihar for its "anti-people' approach on the completion of one month in office. Reiterating his charge that the Election Commission had favoured the ruling alliance while declaring the Assembly results, Yadav alleged that the Bihar government was formed on the basis of dacoity, lies, deceit and fraud. Taking a dig at JD(U), he claimed that BJP MLAs, MPs and Ministers are themselves criticising Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his party. At the same time, he stressed that RJD would give one more month's time to the Bihar government so that it can fulfill the demands of the unemployed, students and farmers and control the corruption and crime in the state.

à¤šà¥‹à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¨à¤ˆ à¤¨à¤µà¥‡à¤²à¥€ à¤¸à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¥‹ à¤à¤• à¤®à¤¹à¥€à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤¦à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¤à¤¾à¤•à¤¿ à¤µà¥‹ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥‡ à¤•à¤°à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¬à¥‡à¤°à¥‹à¤œà¤—à¤¾à¤°à¥‹à¤‚, à¤›à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥‹à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤—à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡, à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤•à¤£-à¤•à¤£ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤­à¥à¤°à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¤¾à¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤”à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥‡ à¤•à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡-à¤•à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¬à¥‡à¤¤à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¾ à¤…à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤§ à¤•à¥‹ à¤•à¤¼à¤¾à¤¬à¥‚ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤ à¥‹à¤¸ à¤•à¤¦à¤® à¤‰à¤ à¤¾ à¤¸à¤•à¥‡à¥¤ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 16, 2020

2020 Bihar Assembly polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

Apart from Nitish Kumar who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time, 14 other Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy on Monday. This includes 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi who shall serve as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. While Kumar has retained the Home department, Prasad has been assigned the portfolios such as Finance, Commercial Taxes, IT, Disaster Management and Urban Development. On the other hand, Renu Devi will handle Panchayati Raj, Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare and Industry departments.

The Minority Affairs portfolio has been assigned to Bihar JD(U) president Ashok Choudhary. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, BJP MLC Mangal Pandey has been retained as the Health Minister. Meanwhile, HAM(S)'s Santosh Kumar Suman will function as the Minister for Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani shall be in-charge of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolios.

