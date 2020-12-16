Nitish Kumar's Government Approves Proposal For Free Covid-19 Vaccine For All In Bihar

Vaccination of the entire population of Bihar for COVID-19 will be done free of cost upon the availability of the jab, the state cabinet resolved on Tuesday. This was also one of the promises made by the ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU) and its ally BJP before elections and was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the allocation of portfolios last month.

'20 lakh new jobs will be created': Bihar govt

The cabinet gave its go-ahead for implementation of "Saat Nishchay Part-2", the second part of seven resolves of the Chief Minister. Free COVID-19 vaccine is one of the many components of the seventh resolve "sabke liye atirikt swasthy suvidha" (better health amenities for all). Other points covered under the seven resolves part 2 include upgradation of educational institutions and economic empowerment of the youth through a slew of measures including the establishment of a separate department for skill development and setting up of "mega skill centres" and "tool rooms" across all 38 districts.

According to a statement issued by the government after the cabinet meeting, these measures are expected to create "20 lakh new jobs in government and private sectors". Social and economic empowerment of women, rural development with a focus on better waste management, increased use of solar energy and upgraded fisheries and animal husbandry besides urban rejuvenation are also covered under the seven resolves. Urban rejuvenation has also been given due importance with the establishment of "storm water drainage" proposed in all cities in towns so as to prevent massive water-logging crises like the one experienced by the state capital a year ago.

The opposition had slammed the BJP for announcing free vaccine for only the poll-bound state. The BJP-led Centre earlier this month said that there may not be a need to vaccinate the country's entire population. "I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues based on factual information only and then analyse it," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

(With agency inputs)