Tejashwi Yadav Shares Old Video Of PM Modi In Bihar, Claims 'he's Listing Nitish's Scams'

As the campaign heat intensifies ahead of the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has shared an old video of Prime Minister Modi wherein he is listing the scams of the State government. Alleging that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is involved in various scams worth Rs 30,000 crore, Tejashwi claimed that PM Modi is listing his scams in the video. However, it is unclear if the Prime Minister is speaking about Nitish or Lalu government. In the video, PM Modi says that the state government was involved in a lot of scams and names over 35 scams including the purchase of medicines, sale of liquor, mid-day meals.

"Under respected Nitish Kumar ji, over 60 scams of over 30,000 crore have happened. Of these, 33 were listed by PM Modi five years back...You can listen for yourself," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

आदरणीय नीतीश जी के शासनकाल में अब तक 30 हज़ार करोड़ के 60 बड़े घोटाले हुए है इनमें से 33 तो माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी आज से 5 वर्ष पूर्व स्वयं गिना रहे थे। खुद सुनिए..



उसके बाद सृजन घोटाला, धान घोटाला, शौचालय घोटाला, छात्रवृति घोटाले सहित हज़ारों करोड़ के अन्य घोटाले हुए है। pic.twitter.com/qlesTUUVb1 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 31, 2020

PM's scathing attack on RJD

PM Modi started his poll campaign in Bihar on October 23 and had launched a scathing attack on RJD and Lalu Yadav's family for 'looting' the people of the State. In his first rally, PM had declared that "lantern era has ended", in a jibe at the party symbol of the RJD. He claimed that rattled by their defeat in state polls in 2005, RJD joined the UPA at the Centre and blocked Nitish's policies by arm twisting the Congress. He said that Nitish has got only 3-4 years to work with BJP and to ensure development in Bihar.

Further, PM Modi in his second phase of campaigning said that the RJD possessed copyright on kidnapping and extortion and that their politics was based on lies, mistrust and spreading misleading facts. He asked the crowd what else they could expect from the 'Yuvraj of Jungle Raj', referring to Mahagatbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav.

NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar has also made several 'personal attacks' on Lalu Yadav and his family. He has criticised Lalu for placing his wife Rabri Devi on CM's seat in 1997 when he was arrested in the Fodder Scam case. In an open challenge to Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish told him to ask his mother and father (Rabri and Lalu), about the condition of women and law and order under RJD's reign.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

