Bihar Man Builds Mahindra Scorpio Shaped Water Tank On Terrace To Show Love For First Car

A house in Bihar's Bhagalpur is attracting a lot of eyeballs as it has a Mahindra's Scorpio sitting on top of the roof as the crown of the building.

A house in Bihar's Bhagalpur is attracting a lot of eyeballs as it has a Mahindra's Scorpio sitting on top of the roof as the crown of the building. However, the car is not real and just a water tank designed to look like a Scorpio. The owner of the house, Intasar Alam says that he chose Mahindra Scorpio as inspiration for the design of the water tanker because that was the first car he owned. The Scorpio-like water tank also has the same registration number inscribed on the number plate section at the front and backside of the storage.  

The inspiration came when Intasar's wife visited Agra and saw a similar model of the water tank on top of someone's house in the city. Intasar fell immediately in love with the idea when his wife told him about the Scorpio-like water tank and he called on masons from the City of Taj Mahal to build his iconic water tank for his house. The picture of the three-storey building with Scorpio water tank is going viral on social media and people are tagging Mahindra's CEO Anand Mahindra, seeking a response from him. A Twitter user dubbed it an "unbeatable craze" of the man for the car as he spent Rs. 2.5 lakh in building the tank. 

Other strange designs

This is not the first time when someone has decided to store water in a tank that looks like Mahindra's Scorpio car as back in 2018 another picture of a house from Punjab went viral on social media that showed a similar design being applied to make the storage. Another house in Punjab's Jalandhar made a designer water storage tank that looks like an Air India plane. Other houses have made their water tank design look like a cooker and whiskey bottle. 

