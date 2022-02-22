Tejasvi Surya Blames 'growing Islamic Fundamentalism' For Harsha's Murder In Shivamogga

A day after a Bajrang Dal activist was hacked to death in Karnataka Shivamogga, Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya reached the deceased's residence on Tuesday. After meeting the bereaved family, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha underlined how the deceased, Harsha, 'lived and died' for Hindutva. He claimed that 'growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka' had made Harsha a victim.

"This is not the first time we are witnessing this kind of murder in Karnataka. This is the Kerala model of terror that organisations like SDPI, PFI and CFI have exported to Karnataka & other parts of the country. I have requested the Shivmogga SP to register a case under UAPA," he said speaking to the reporters.

Underlining that these organizations work 24*7 in planning and executing malicious activities, he added, " We do not have state operators which will monitor them. There is no dedicated agency that monitors the growing Islamic terror radicalisation happening in Karnataka. I request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to set up an exclusive agency under the state intelligence department equipped with human power and financial strength so that there will be an institutional mechanism that will respond and prevent this kind of incident in the future."

"Congress party has blood on their hands"

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya further blamed the Congress party for what he referred to as the growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka. "When Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, to appease Muslims and get their votes in Karnataka, he withdrew more than 1600 cases lodged against these terror organisations and anti-social elements. Today, the murderers that are roaming freely on streets are the ones, Siddaramaiah and the Congress let go off," the MP said.

On Sunday, February 20 night, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries.

In a press briefing held on Tuesday, the Shivamogga Police informed that six people involved in the murder have been arrested. Those arrested include, Mohammad Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Asifulla Khan, Riyan Shariff, Nihan, and Afnan. As per the Police, Mohammad Kashif, Asifulla Khan and Nihan have been arrested for murder while Sayed Nadeem and Afnan have been arrested for conspiracy. As per the police, the accused came in a car, chased Harsha and killed him.