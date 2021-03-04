Tejasvi Surya Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Statement On RSS, Calls It 'poor Mistake'

After former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in an interview with Kaushik Basu alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan", several BJP and RSS leaders slammed him for the statement. Now BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday has also hit back at Rahul.

Surya said, "Rahul Gandhi is spending a lot of time in spreading Islamist hotbeds. It's unfortunate. It's a poor mistake."

While speaking to Republic TV, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqcavi on Wednesday lashed out at Rahul and said, "Attacking RSS and Modi has become a fashion from them, this is leading to their demolition."

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday had also hit back and said, "Rahul, for quite some time, has been acting as an agent to Pakistan and China. He always slings mud at Nationalist and humanitarian people, and now it has become a habit. I just want to say that may God bless him with some brain. At least he has accepted the past that Emergency was indeed a mistake by Congress and Indira Gandhi."

Rahul Demonises RSS-run schools, Compares them with Pakistan

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had hit out at the RSS and alleged that it is doing something "fundamentally different" and filling up the institutions of the country with its people. "So, even if we defeat the BJP in the election, we are not going to get rid of their people in the institutional structure," he said.

In a conversation with Kaushik Basu, a professor at Cornell University in the US and India's former Chief Economic Advisor, Rahul also alleged that the RSS is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan." "As you said, higher education. In fact, the whole education system is being targeted. Re-writing of history. Subtle re-writing of social norms. Subtle attacks on the idea of the constitution. A subtle attack on the idea of equality. These are values India just requires. Modern India cannot exist without these values. So, absolutely you need to reclaim this space. What is going on is essentially an attack on the idea of equality. And by the way, RSS began the attack through their schools," Rahul said while responding to a question from a history professor.

