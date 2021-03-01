'BJP Is Winning Assam!': Visiting Tejasvi Surya Likens Congress & AIUDF To Mughals

Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surva on Sunday likened the Congress and the AIUDF to the Mughals and claimed that the two parties need to be defeated in the upcoming Assembly polls to save the language, culture and heritage of Assam.

The Congress has formed an alliance with Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and other parties against the BJP-led coalition in the state.

'Congress & AIUDF cannot save Assamese culture'

"The Congress has become a follower of Badruddin Ajmal. Congress and the AIUDF cannot save the Assamese culture. Today, the Congress or Badruddin's party represent only the Mughals. They don't represent us," Surya said at a meeting of the BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP.

This was my first visit to the beautiful state of Assam.



Began the day by taking blessings of Maa Kamakhya.



This Shakti Peeth is truly unique - those who have visited would have experienced a very real divine presence here. pic.twitter.com/69KsdM3UgE — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 28, 2021

"We have to resolve that to save the language, culture and heritage of Assam and to strengthen the pillar of Hindutva, we have to defeat all these Mughals. The way Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughals, all the BJYM members have to defeat and throw these Mughals out," the BJP MP said.

In a tweet, Tejasvi Surya asserted that "BJP is winning Assam!" He said that the state has seen good governance under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's tenure for the first time. "Amount of work done in last 5 years is incredible. Great progress in infrastructure, youth development and social security. People will reward his sincerity and hard work," he said.

BJP is winning Assam!



Assam has seen good governance under CM @sarbanandsonwal Ji for the first time.



Amount of work done in last 5 years is incredible. Great progress in infrastructure, youth development and social security.



People will reward his sincerity & hard work. pic.twitter.com/Kt3NNZrDjG — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 28, 2021

In the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, Ahom general Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughal force led by Raja Ramsingh-I. The BJP had termed the 2016 Assembly polls as the "last battle of Saraighat" to defeat the former CM Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government, PTI reported.

Surya claimed that Congress does not have any policy at this moment to protect the state's culture, language and heritage. According to the 2011 Census, Assam has a total Muslim population of 1.07 crore, which is 34.22% of the total 3.12 crore residents in the state. The number of Hindus is 1.92 crore, which is 61.47% of the population. Elections to the northeastern state will be conducted in three phases - on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

