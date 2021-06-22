Telangana: 3 Unemployed Youth Obstruct CM KCR's Convoy; Raise Slogans And Demand Jobs

Three youth tried to halt Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's convoy that was returning to Hyderabad on Monday. According to officials, three unemployed youth including a university student attempted to halt the convoy that was returning after an official function in Warangal. In addition, the youth also breached security and raised slogans against the Telangana Chief Minister.

"Three youth including a Kakatiya University student tried to obstruct Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's convoy while he was returning to Hyderabad after inaugurating new Warangal Collector office." said Tarun Joshi, Warangal Commissioner.

However, following their actions the security personnel immediately detailed them and they were taken to a local police station. The police have registered a case against the youth and further action will be initiated. Further probe in the matter is underway, said Joshi.

"These three youth breached the security and raised slogans against the Chief Minister. The security personal immediately detailed them and shifted them to local police station. A case is being registered against them and further action will be initiated as per relevant sections", Joshi added.

Telangana Finance Minister's convoy meets with an accident

In another news, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao's convoy met with an accident on Sunday while the minister was on his way to Hyderabad from Siddipet. However, Rao escaped unhurt in the accident. The accident occurred due to emergency braking by the pilot vehicle after a group of wild boars came in front of the vehicle. Once the emergency brake was applied, the cars rammed into each other. However, Rao escaped unhurt, but the man in the car ahead sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, Rao got out of the vehicle and took stock of the situation and arranged an ambulance to rush the injured to the hospital. He later travelled to Hyderabad in another vehicle that was arranged by the officials.