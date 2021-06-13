Telangana CM Gifts 32 New KIA Cars To Addl DMs; Oppn Says Criminal Splurge Of Public Money

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and at a time when Telangana is still under economic recovery, the state government has decided to allocate KIA Carnival cars to all 32 of its additional district collectors. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao himself examined the new cars that were brought to Pragathi Bhavan (the CM’s Camp office) and reportedly handed over the SUV to each additional collector.

The move has been strongly criticised by the Opposition parties, who termed it as a criminal splurge of public exchequer by CM KCR to 'appease bureaucrats' in the state. Lashing out at the state government, the BJP questioned how can the CM justify spending over 11 crores to buy 32 luxury vehicles for additional collectors.

“CM KCR is indulging in this massive wastage of public money in the middle of a dangerous pandemic, while many poor people are dying of debt burden due to hospitalization. This decision to buy ultra-luxury vehicles for additional collectors is horrendous and unthinkable, in the current public health situation,” the Telangana BJP said in an official statement.

Arguing that the money could have been used to expand beds or provide free treatment to the poor, instead of buying luxury cars, the saffron party demanded the immediate rollback of the decision.

'Has govt colluded with KIA?': Congress

The Telangana Congress was also unsparing on the state government’s move and called out the Chief Minister for his irresponsibility in handling public money.