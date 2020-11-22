Telangana CM's Daughter Hits Back At Prakash Javadekar: 'TRS Owes No Explanation To BJP'

As the political war of words continues between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, now the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has accused BJP of not maintaining the spirit of Federalism.

MLC from Nizamabad Kalvakuntla Kavitha slammed cabinet minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP over their alleged "charge sheet" against GHMC body which is currently ruled by TRS Party.

During a press conference on Sunday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar questioned about the developmental works that have been done in Hyderabad and he also listed out failures of KCR government.

Hitting out at the BJP, Kavitha vigorously pointed out a basic template that BJP follows in every election where it is not in power to level accusations at other parties.

"TRS party owes no explanation to BJP over the accusations but KCR-led TRS is a democratically elected government and levelling such allegations against the party would imply questioning people's mandate," said Kavitha

K Kavitha also spoke about the hypocrisy and partial behavioural practices of BJP towards the states where it is not in power. Telangana which was carved only 6 years ago, but the extent of discrimination could be felt when no additional funding was ever given and was also witnessed in the recent GHMC floods, the Centre released over 600 cr for Karnataka but nothing was given for Hyderabad. BJP did not support Telangana and its people. In the upcoming GHMC elections, Hyderabad will also not support the BJP.

Nizamabad MLC said that the people of GHMC will bring TRS Party back with a greater number and cross the mark of 99 seats.

