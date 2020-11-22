GHMC Elections: BJP & TRS Drag Each Other To EC; Allege Derogatory Jibes Against PM & KCR

In the run-up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, both TRS and BJP have lodged complaints against each other with the State Election Commission (SEC). While the BJP has accused the TRS of using derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister, TRS has alleged that BJP leaders insulted Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In a letter, BJP said that CM KCR made "abusive and unwarranted comments" against the Prime Minister during a press conference on November 18. "When the election is being held to a local body, the Chief Minister without any reason or cause accused the BJP and personally attacked PM Modi. All the said allegations are baseless and unwarranted and the same is made with a mala fide intention to influence the voters in the GHMC elections," the letter stated. The ruling TRS, on the other hand, demanded arrest of BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his "hate speech" and for calling KCR a "traitor".

KCR uses 'chaiwala' reference for PM Modi

While announcing that he will host a conclave of anti-BJP leaders, TRS supremo KCR, raised questions over the disinvestment proposals related to public sector units, including LIC, and privatisation of Railways, and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Modi who described himself as chaiwala at a railway station was now 'selling' the railway station. God knows where the chaiwala has gone. The person who said he sold tea is now selling the railway station... What is the necessity to privatise railways that provide employment to lakhs and serve crores of people?"

'Fight between patriots and traitors': Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Speaking at a press conference, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had said that the upcoming municipal polls are 'a fight between patriots and traitors'. Highlighting that the BJP has stood for the Hindus which accounts for 80% of the population of the state, Kumar said, "The BJP will not tolerate if somebody creates problems for Hindus. The Chief Minister, who claims to be a Hindu, had an alliance with the AIMIM party, which kills Gau mata."

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

