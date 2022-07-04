Last Updated:

Telangana: Education Minister Pradhan Slams CM KCR For Not Receiving PM Modi At Airport

Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at Telangana CM KCR for receiving PM Modi when he arrived in the state on Sunday to address a rally ahead of upcoming polls

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for not receiving PM Modi when he arrived in the state. Pradhan further attacked KCR stating that he does not mind which other political friends the Telanagana CM receives.

On Saturday, the opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha landed in Telangana and was received by the state's CM at the Begumpet airport. Pradhan further added that Narendra Modi has been elected to the Prime Minister's office twice by the federal structure.  

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "I don't mind whom he receives as a political friend, it is his issue. But KCR shouldn't forget that he's a CM. In our federal structure, the people of this country have elected PM Modi twice as the PM of this country."

It is important to mention here that Telangana is due to go to the polls next year and hence the leaders of various parties are touring the state. In the previous election, Telangana Rashtriya Samithi comfortably clinched the assembly, winning 103 of 119 seats whereas Congress won 6 seats. Owaisi-led AIMIM won 7 seats in the state. BJP did not fare well in the elections as they could manage just 3 seats.

Telangana CM KCR fails to receive PM for the third time

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao chose not to greet PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Saturday, breaking protocol for the third time. As a substitute, CM assigned Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who oversees the departments of animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy development, and cinematography, to welcome the Prime Minister when he arrived on Saturday at 2.55 p.m. and to bid him farewell two days later.

PM refers to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' twice

Addressing the BJP national executive meet on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi twice referred to Hyderabad as "Bhagyanagar". He said that Sardar Patel had proclaimed "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat" in Bhagyanagar. PM Modi stated that the campaign to unite India was started by Sardar Patel from Bhagyanagar. At the BJP's national executive meeting, PM Modi thanked the party workers of Hyderabad.

