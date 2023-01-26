Telangana Governor Lambasts CM KCR For Skipping Republic Day Event; 'People Are Watching'

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not taking part in the celebration at the Raj Bhawan on January 26, and accused him of 'undermining the Republic Day activities'.

Speaking to the media, Soundararajan highlighted how there was no public program organised, and the Governor was asked by the Chief Minister's Office to unfurl the tricolor at the Raj Bhawan.

Expressing how she did not expect KCR at the event, Soundararajan claimed, "Because two months back I wrote a letter saying that this time the program should be conducted in a grand manner with public participation. But they didn't respond to that letter."

'People are watching...'

"Just two days back they gave a letter saying that it should be conducted at Raj Bhavan only. In that letter also they didn't mention that CM will attend it," the Governor said, warning the Chief Minister that the people of Telangana were watching. Soundararajan in an open message to KCR said that in the history of the state, it will be written that the Consitution of India was not respected in Telangana.

Telangana undermined the Republic Day activity, they didn't have any public program. They wanted me to unfurl the flag at Raj Bhawan itself. No public participation as they did not follow the SOP guidelines from the central government: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pic.twitter.com/Hl3OMsRp4H — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Pertinently, on January 25, the Telangana High Court had ordered that a full-fledged parade for the Republic Day be held at the regular parade ground in Hyderabad, in place of the curtailed celebrations at the Raj Bhavan that the government wanted.

At the Hyderabad-situated Raj Bhawan, the Telangana Governor first unfurled the tricolour as the National Anthem followed. Soundararajan also felicitated Golden Globes award-winning and Oscars nominated 'Naatu Naatu' song's composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose.