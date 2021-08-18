Telangana: KTR Jibes BJP Over 'Darakhastula Udyamam'; Reminds Centre Of Jan Dhan Accounts

Taking a jibe at the Telangana BJP, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao demanded the BJP to provide the Jan-Dhan amount. He responded to a tweet shared by State BJP Head Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana BJP brings 'Darakhastula Udyamam'

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday took to Twitter and announced the 'Darakhastula Udyamam' initiative and said that the BJP leaders from the Karimnagar district have taken the initiative of collecting applications that will be submitted to the Government of Telangana. He further added that the initiative will help all the eligible beneficiaries to reach relevant government schemes.

However, in a quick response to this tweet, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao welcomed the Telangana BJP's move for inviting applications of the citizen and asked the Central Government to deposit Rs 15 lakhs as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further, he requested all the eligible Telangana residents to send their applications to the BJP leaders for receiving the benefits into the JanDhan accounts.

I welcome this move of BJP Telangana to invite applications for the ₹15 lakh to each citizen as promised by Hon’ble PM Modi Ji



Request all eligible Telangana residents to send their applications to BJP Leaders for receiving this benefit DhanaDhan into their JanDhan accounts 👍 https://t.co/jM4wuOhy7g — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 17, 2021



According to the initiative taken by the Karnataka BJP, leaders will be collecting applications from all the eligible beneficiaries and will then submit them to the government for easing the overall process. However, the applicants can also submit the application directly or through any official concerned.

(Image Credits: PTI)