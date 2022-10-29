Telangana Minister Under EC Scanner For Alleged MCC Violation As TRS-BJP Tussle Rages

As the faceoff between BJP and TRS continued, the Election Commission sent a notice to Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the campaign for the Munugode bypoll. At present, he holds the portfolio of Energy in the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Cabinet and is an MLA from the Suryapet seat. The EC notice was based on a complaint by BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar who alleged that Reddy threatened to stop all welfare schemes if people do not vote for the TRS candidate.

On October 25, Jagadish Reddy said, “The election is not between Kusukuntla Prabhakar and Rajgopal Reddy, it is the election for whether to continue the pension of Rs.2000 or not, it is is for whether to continue Rythu Bandhu or not, whether to continue 24-hour free current or not, whether to continue the Rs.3000 pension for physically challenged persons or not. The people who are willing for continuation of schemes, they vote for CAR and may stand with KCR. Modi Ji said no to 3000 pensions, KCR said he would definitely give. If anyone not interested in pension, they can vote for Modi, if any one wants schemes, vote for KCR.”

The Munugode bypoll is likely to witness a contest between BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Palvai Sravanthi of Congress. While the voting will take place on November 3, the election result shall be declared on November 6. Maintaining that the Telangana Minister has prima facie violated the provisions of the MCC, the poll body asked him to explain his stance by 3 pm on October 29 failing which a decision will be taken without further reference to him.

Poaching charge ahead of bypoll

Ahead of the crucial bypoll, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy claimed that three persons urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, Central government contracts and positions. As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station, they also warned him of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and ED if he does not join BJP. On Reddy's complaint, the accused persons who are allegedly associated with BJP were booked under Sections 120B, 171B read with 171E, 506 read with 34 of IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While they were arrested, the ACB court refused to remand them to police custody.