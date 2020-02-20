States Must Take Cue From UP Govt To Fulfill PM's $5 Trillion Economy Dream: Telangana BJP

Telangana BJP President, Dr K Laxman on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's USD 5 trillion economy aim is only possible if all the states of the country have a government like the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a workshop on 'One District-One Nation' at Hyderabad, Laxman said that Yogi Adityanath introduced One District-One Product programme in Uttar Pradesh to encourage micro, small and medium entrepreneurs which in turn has lowered the rate of unemployment in the state.

'USD 5 Trillion economy incomplete sans affordable healthcare'

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Hyderabad that the target of USD five trillion economy is incomplete if people of the country do not have the quality of life due to lack of affordable healthcare.

Speaking at an interactive session with leaders of top pharmaceutical companies at BioAsia, Goyal said he would call for a meeting of pharma industry leaders in the second week of March to discuss the sector's problems. He also said the price control regime on some drugs and medical devices are here to stay.

"Innovation can't be seen only in the context of change... innovation will provide you with an opportunity to reach out to the remotest corners of the country to all the people that we saw the yearning for a better quality of life, for better healthcare, longer life expectancy... In that sense the USD 5 trillion economy will be incomplete if our people do not have the quality of life if you're not able to provide affordable healthcare to every single citizen of the country," he said when asked about the government's ambition in terms of pharma and life sciences industry.

'Foundation of USD 5 trillion economy laid'

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday had said that the Centre, in the Budget, has laid the foundation of increasing consumption while ensuring that the government's investment is deployed to building infrastructure which will lead to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. She had also pitched for rationalisation of GST rates once a year and not every three months as was the trend so far.

"I think we have laid the foundation for increasing consumption, ensuring that capex (capital expenditure) and government's investments will go towards spending on building of assets in infrastructure which should have cascading effects both in the short term and in the long term," Sitharaman told reporters.

