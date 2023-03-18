Last Updated:

Temjen Imna Along's Picture With 'karate Kids' Leaves Twitter In Splits; Here's Why

Nagaland BJP chief Along took to Twitter and posted a picture of him surrounded by children who practice martial art and called himself Sumo Wrestler.

Astha Singh
Temjen Imna Along

Temjen Imna Along, the president of BJP Nagaland is known for his witty and unconventional social media posts as he never fails to entertain people with his humour which is mostly related to his weight, food, culture, and life lessons.

Nagaland BJP chief leaves Twitter in splits

This time the Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs in Nagaland has once again left Twitter in splits as he called himself a Sumo wrestler in his latest post. Along took to Twitter and posted a picture of him surrounded by children who practice martial art. What drew everybody's attention was the caption in which the BJP minister wrote "Sumo wrestler having a chilled moment with the Karate Kids" with a Karate attire emoji.  In the picture, the children are seen wearing karate dresses and posing with their clenched fists while Along donned a simple baby pink shirt and blue denim jeans. 

The picture was posted by Temjen Imna on his offical Twitter account on March 17 (Friday) and the tweet has managed to garner over 8600 likes and cunting, 250 retweets and 227 thousand views. Twitter users has flodded the ccomment section wiuth thier responses as one user called him 'sweet' while another advised the leader to do stand up comedy. One users also lauded the minister for his funny tweets and asked him to keep it going.

The BJP minister's humourous tweet on the occassion of World Sleep Day also gained lot of attention. He shared a picture of him sitting in an event where the Along and people around him were seen dozing off in the chair during the seminar. He captioned the post "Happy World Sleep Day! Let us take a moment to appreciate people with small eyes, who remind us that being awake 24/7 isn't always a choice!"

