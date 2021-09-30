'That's CM’s Prerogative': Capt Amarinder Questions Sidhu's Interference In Govt Affairs

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, 30 September 2021, criticised Navjot Singh Sidhu for interfering in government affairs. He said that the former President of Punjab Congress 'can talk' to CM Charanjit Singh Channi but 'cannot interfere in matters of appointment, transfers or postings.'

"What business does @INCPunjab president have to interfere in Govt affairs?," questioned Captain Amarinder Singh. He further added, "he (Sidhu) can talk to the CM but can’t interfere in matters of appointment, postings or transfers. That's the CM’s prerogative. As CM I took all such decisions."

Addressing a press conference, Captain reiterated that Sidhu is 'not the right man' for Punjab and said that if Sidhu contests in the assembly poll 2022 he will not let him win.

Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sidhu unhappy with appointments of DGP & APS Deol

Earlier in the day, Navjot Singh Sidhu camp gave an ultimatum to party High Command, requesting to find a solution regarding the new DGP and APS Deol's appointment, according to Republic sources. In a tweet, Navjot Singh Sidhu accused senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who got the additional charge of Punjab DGP, of giving clean chit to Badals and 'wrongfully indicting' two Sikh youth for sacrilege.

In the Beadbi case, Sahota-led SIT "wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege & gave a clean chit to Badals," Sidhu said, "In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC Pres & present Home Minister assured them of our support in the fight for justice."

In 2015, Sahota was leading the SIT that was probing the sacrilege incidents. In a video message on Wednesday, the cricketer-turned-politician had said, "I see those who had given clean chits to the Badals six years ago ... have been given the responsibility of delivering justice."

The Congress leader was also unhappy with the appointment of APS Deol as Punjab's new advocate general. Notably, Deol was the counsel of ex-top cop Sumedh Saini, who was accused of firing during protests against the Bargari sacrilege.