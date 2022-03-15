The Kashmir Files: Ravneet Bittu 'will Ask Producers To Make Film On Terrorism In Punjab'

Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, The Kashmir Files has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience as well as critics and politicians. On Tuesday, former Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu praised the team for portraying the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. He added that he will personally meet the producers and the team to express gratitude. The Congress MP stated he will request them to make a film on Punjab's 'dark period of terrorism from the late 80s to 1992', when over 35,000 Sikh and Hindu Punjabis lost their lives.

Taking to Twitter, Ravneet Singh Bittu wrote, "Great work by Kashmir Files team on portraying the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who suffered the most during the Kashmir insurgency. I will personally meet the producers & the team to thank them for depicting the pain of Kashmiri Pandits."

"I will request them to portray Punjab's dark period of terrorism from the late 80s to 1992 as well. 35000 Sikh & Hindu Punjabis including the Police force who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terror in Punjab yet the only literature/movies created have blatantly ignored the real victims of that fight and continue to glorify terrorists and their aides. The pain and torment suffered by the people of Punjab and those 35,000 families needs to be brought to light," he added.

Penned and helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-funded terrorists. The film features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, an Mithun Chakraborty among others.

While the film is receiving praises for its realistic depiction of the events, it is also courting opposition for allegedly whitewashing the events of 1990. In an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on his Debate show, director Vivek Agnihotri dished out how he made the film.

He stated, ''I have not written the story in Kashmir, it is written by the Islamic terrorists, I have just presented it as is. We have interviewed 700 first-gen victims, spoke to them for days. Everyone was talking about the victims of Kashmir, nobody was talking to the victims of Kashmir. Therefore, we decided to go and find the real pain, and we have presented it as is without a full stop and comma."

