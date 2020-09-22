'There Won't Be Peace In J&K Unless...': Farooq Abdullah Seeks Special Status Restoration

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, NC president Dr.Farooq Abdullah demanded the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status. Alleging that violent encounters have become routine in the Union Territory, he opined that peace cannot return to J&K unless the changes made on August 5, 2019, are reversed. Moreover, he sought the unconditional release of political, youth and civil society detainees.

According to him, this step was necessary to bring back lasting peace in J&K. Meanwhile, Abdullah along with NC MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone, DMK MP Kanimozhi and PDP Rajya Sabha members Fayaz Ahmed Mir and Nazir Ahmed Laway protested in front of the Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises. They alleged that the Centre had unconstitutionally and undemocratically abrogated the Articles 370 and 35A.

On the floor of the Lok Sabha, NC president Dr.Farooq Abdullah said, “Today while I am speaking here, there is a fierce gun battle going on in Kashmir. Unfortunately, such violent encounters have become a routine in Kashmir. There will be no peace in Jammu and Kashmir unless decisions taken on August 5, 2019, are not revoked and the special status is restored.”

Read: AP PHOTOS: Pandemic Dampens Kashmir Weddings, Lavish Feasts

Normalcy can never return to J&K if Aug 5 ’19 decisions are not revoked: Dr Farooq Abdullah in Parliament



NC, PDP, DMK parliamentarians protest outside Parliament seeking restoration of special status to J&K



Full statement here:https://t.co/8PFaAtYqtk pic.twitter.com/UVJcN0ozwc — JKNC (@JKNC_) September 22, 2020

Read: Pakistan Using Terror Groups To Change Status Quo In Kashmir, US Diplomat Tells Lawmakers

The political situation in J&K

In August 2019, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Furthermore, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh. Subsequently, several restrictions on the movement of people, communication, and internet services were imposed in the region.

Multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were detained. While the Public Safety Act charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020, Mufti was recently shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. On July 31, her detention under the PSA was extended by three months.

MHA reveals data on J&K

In a reply to unstarred questions from MPs, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy admitted that 233 political leaders of J&K remain incarcerated to maintain public order in view of the constitutional changes effected by Parliament in August 2019. He added that National Security Act charges had not been slapped against a single politician. On a question seeking details about the number of terrorist attacks after the re-organization of J&K, the MoS MHA offered a comparison. He stated that only 211 terror incidents had taken place in the 402 days after the reorganization of the erstwhile state as against 455 terror attacks in the 402 days prior to August 5, 2019.

Read: Jammu & Kashmir LG Calls For Speedy Implementation Of NEP