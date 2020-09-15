MHA Reveals 'no J&K Politician Under House Arrest'; Dip In Terrorism Since Art 370 Removal

In a big development on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that no politician is under house arrest in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes amid repeated complaints from the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party that some of their leaders are still detained without any charge. In a reply to an unstarred question asked by TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy, MoS Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy made this disclosure.

At the same time, Reddy admitted that 233 political leaders of J&K remain incarcerated to maintain public order in view of the constitutional changes effected by Parliament in August 2019. He added that National Security Act charges had not been slapped against a single politician. On Roy's question seeking details about the number of terrorist attacks after the re-organization of J&K, the MoS MHA offered a comparison. He stated that only 211 terror incidents had taken place in the 402 days after the reorganization of the erstwhile state as against 455 terror attacks in the 402 days prior to August 5, 2019.

Govt says 223 people are currently under detention in Jammu and Kashmir and no one is under house arrest — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2020

The political situation in J&K

In August 2019, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Furthermore, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh. Subsequently, several restrictions on the movement of people, communication, and internet services were imposed in the region.

Multiple leaders including former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were detained. While the Public Safety Act charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020, Mufti was recently shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. On July 31, her detention under the PSA was extended by three months.

NC MPs meet Speaker

Earlier in the day, the National Conference MPs led by party chief Farooq Abdullah met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking discussion on the situation in J&K. They contended that the Centre's "unilateral, unconstitutional and undemocratic decisions" on August 5, 2019, necessitated an extensive debate for the greater good of the country. Moreover, they alleged that the problems of the people had compounded with the abrogation of Article 35A and 370. According to the NC MPs, leaving the unprecedented situation unaddressed would have far-reaching consequences on India's interests.

