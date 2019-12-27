UP: 498 People Identified For Destroying Public Property During CAA Protests

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday have identified a total of 498 people for creating havoc and damaging public property during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. The police have issued a press note regarding the same. The government have also sent pay-up notices to all 498 people involved in violence in the state.

In Lucknow 82 people have been identified, 148 in Meerut, 26 in Sambhal, 79 in Rampur, 13 in Firozabad, 50 in Kanpur Nagar, 73 in Muzzafarnagar, 8 in Mau and 19 in Bulandshahr. Earlier, the UP police had informed that as many as 879 people have been arrested while 5,000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in the state in the wake of the violent protests.

READ | Yogi Govt Sends Notice To Protesters Seeking Recovery For Damage Of Public Property

Information & Communication Department of UP: 498 people have been identified in connection with the damage caused to public property during recent protests in Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Ferozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mau and Bulandshahar. #CAA pic.twitter.com/Mo5SyOUKXq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 27, 2019

Yogi Govt Sends Notice To Protesters

Days after several people died in Uttar Pradesh over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's state government had sent notices to alleged rioters. The notice by the state administration seeks to recover the damage caused by the protest to the public property. The move came after CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who destroyed the public property and resorted to violence will have to pay the price as his government will "take revenge."

"They(rioters) have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take revenge on them," Adityanath had said. He had added that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC has been in force in the state since 8 November and no demonstration can take place without permission. "Violence in the name of the demonstration is not acceptable. I have talked to the officers and will ensure that the common man does not have any problem. We will strictly deal with those involved in violence," the chief minister had said.

READ | Uttar Pradesh DGP: 879 Arrested, 5000 Detained Amid Deadly Anti-CAA Agitation

Anti CAA protest in UP

Amid nationwide protest against the CAA, the protest in the state of Uttar Pradesh took a violent turn. 15 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives amid violent protests against the CAA in the state. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including--Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur between protesters and Police forces. While there has been reports of stone-pelting by protesters on Police forces, many have alleged that brutal force was used by the Police. The Yogi government has by and large suspended internet services in some areas and imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody to date. Over 50 shops have also been sealed in Muzaffarnagar.

READ | AIMIM Slams SDPI-PFI For Alleged Role In Anti-CAA Violence, Backs UP Police Probe

READ | NHRC Sends Notice To UP DGP Over Violence In The State Amid CAA Protests