'10 Lakh Jobs? They May Start Own Kaam-dhandha': Bihar CM Nitish Doubtful About Tejashwi

Mocking his election rival Tejashwi Yadav's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs if elected to power, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the RJD leader has no knowledge or experience and "they may start their own business" in the name of providing employment.

'Where will the money come from?'

Addressing poll rallies at Gaya's Sherghati and Aurangabad's Rafiganj, Kumar said, "There are some people who know nothing but are promising these many jobs. Where will the money come from? Don't be surprised they start their own 'kaam-dhandha' (business) in the name of providing jobs. Just speaking has no meaning if you have no experience and understanding of doing it."

Nitish Kumar also asked as to how many jobs did the RJD provide during its 15 years of rule? "We gave over six lakh jobs and presented work opportunities to several people," the Chief Minister said. Tejashwi Yadav had recently announced that if his party were to be voted to power, 10 lakh government jobs will be sanctioned in the very first cabinet meeting.

Earlier, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh government jobs and said that Lalu's son will buy 10 lakh country-made firearms and distribute them among his supporters and promote abductions, looting and robberies in the state.

Nitish Kumar also attacked Tejashwi's father and jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad, asking if he did anything for the development of women during his 15 years of rule. "When he was jailed he installed his wife (Rabri Devi) on the chair. When we got the opportunity to work, we gave women reservation. They become public representative," he said. Kumar also mentioned the alleged poor law and order in the state during the Lalu regime, saying there was a "kidnapping industry" operating in the state at that time which forced several doctors and businessmen to leave Bihar.

Bihar Elections 2020

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

(With PTI inputs)