Thinking Is 100-years Old: Scindia Slams Congress MLA's '15 Years Reproductive Age' Remark

Slamming the Congress party over the remarks of former Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the party is proving how much they disrespect women. Referring to former CM Kamal Nath's statement against BJP's Imarti Devi during the recently concluded bypoll campaign, Scindia said that the remarks by various Congress leaders against women are shameful and condemnable. He also added that the statements also show the backward mentality of the 100-years old party.

Scindia tweeted in Hindi, "The incessant mentality of Congress leaders towards our woman power has been revealed. Sometimes they use derogatory terms for women, sometimes they use abusive language, and now this. The statements are highly condemnable, shameful and are a gross insult to mother power. Such a perverted mindset these people have. Such a backward ideology is harmful to society in 21st century India. It shows that 100 years old party's thinking is 100 years old!"

हमारी नारीशक्ति के प्रति लगातार कांग्रेस नेताओं की ओछी मानसिकता सामने आई है। कभी सभाओं में महिलाओं के लिए अपशब्द का इस्तेमाल, कभी गर्ल चाइल्ड पर अभद्र टिप्पणी, तो अब मीडिया में लड़कियों की शादी की उम्र के विषय में अयोग्य बयान - ये अत्यंत निंदनीय है, और मातृशक्ति का घोर अपमान है! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 14, 2021

READ | Why Seek Marriage Age Parity When Girls Can Have Babies At 15?: Congress MP MLA's Shocker

Marriage age of daughters should be increased: CM Chouhan

On January 12, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the minimum age of marriage for women should be raised from 18 years to 21 years. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his 74th Independence Day speech said that the Centre has constituted a committee to look into the minimum marriageable age for women. Chouhan said, "I feel that the marriage age of daughters should be increased from 18 to 21 years. I want to make this a matter of debate, and the country and the state should reflect on this."

READ | BJP Questions Congress' Flip-flop On Jallikattu Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Madurai Visit

Congress neta's controversial statement

Responding to CM Chouhan, in a controversial statement, former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday asked why the minimum age of marriage for girls should be increased when girls 'reach reproductive age at 15 years'. Verma, a former AICC secretary, said in a press conference. He also accused the BJP government in the state of "failing to protect minor girl. Madhya Pradesh tops in the number of rapes against minors. Instead of taking strict action in such cases, the Chief Minister is playing politics full of hypocrisy."

He said, "15 saal ke baad hi bacchi prajnan yogya ho jati hai aisa doctors kahte hai' (Doctors say a girl becomes capable of reproduction after she becomes 15-years-old. Has he (CM Chouhan) become a bigger doctor? So on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased from 18 to 21? What's the logic in this?"

#WATCH | According to doctors, a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15. Is the CM a doctor or a scientist? So, on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased to 21 from 18: Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/sVF1UyeLra — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

NCPCR takes note, BJP slams Congress

Reacting to Verma's remarks, Madhya Pradesh BJP's media panellist Neha Bagga said that the MLA has insulted daughters of India. "Did he forget that his party's president is a woman? Priyanka Gandhi is also a woman? I urge Sonia Gandhi to direct Verma to apologise in public and sack him from the party," she said. Meanwhile, taking cognisance, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights has issued notice and asked him to provide an explanation within 2 days giving reasons and justifying his intention for making such discriminatory statements against minor girls and the law.

READ | BJP fires salvo on TMC's anti-BJP call to Congress, Left: "They know their defeat is near"

READ | After FM, Madhya Pradesh CM invites suggestions for state budget promising 'inclusions'