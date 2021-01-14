Why Seek Marriage Age Parity When Girls Can Have Babies At 15?: Congress MP MLA's Shocker

In a controversial statement, former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday asked why the minimum age of marriage for girls should be increased when girls 'reach reproductive age at 15 years'. He was targeting MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his demand for a debate on parity in the legal age of marriage for both the sexes.

'Is CM Shivraj a doctor or a scientist?'

"'15 saal ke baad hi bacchi prajnan yogya ho jati hai aisa doctors kahte hai' (Doctors say a girl becomes capable of reproduction after she becomes 15-years-old. Has he (CM Chouhan) become a bigger doctor? So on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased from 18 to 21? What's the logic in this?" Verma, a former AICC secretary, said in a press conference.

He also accused the BJP government in the state of "failing to protect minor girls". "Madhya Pradesh tops in the number of rapes against minors. Instead of taking strict action in such cases, the Chief Minister is playing politics full of hypocrisy," he said.

#WATCH | According to doctors, a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15. Is the CM a doctor or a scientist? So, on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased to 21 from 18: Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/sVF1UyeLra — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

NCPCR takes note; demands explanation

Taking cognisance of the former Minister's shocking remarks, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights has issued notice and asked him to provide an explanation within 2 days giving reasons and justifying his intention for making such discriminatory statements against minor girls and the law.

BJP demands apology from Congress

Reacting to Verma's remarks, Madhya Pradesh BJP's media panellist Neha Bagga said the MLA had insulted daughters of India. "Did he forget that his party's president is a woman? Priyanka Gandhi is also a woman? I urge Sonia Gandhi to direct Verma to apologise in public and sack him from the party," she said. After Verma's remarks caused an uproar, the Congress said the BJP was bent on making an issue out of nothing.

State Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta, who was present with Verma during the press conference, said the former minister was only referring to doctors in his comments. "The BJP wanted to make an issue out of nothing. Verma has only asked if the CM knows about any valid research behind his demand for a debate on increasing the legal marriage age of women to 21-years," Gupta said, adding that the CM makes such demands only to hog limelight in media.

On Monday, while speaking at a function, Shivraj demanded a debate for parity in the legal age of marriage between both the sexes. "There should be a debate on whether the legal age of marriage to be raised for women to 21 years from the current 18 years. When the marriageable age for men is 21 years then why not the same for women? We should think over it," he said.

(With agency inputs)