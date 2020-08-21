Thiruvananthapuram Airport Privatisation:Opposing Move, CPI(M) To Send 2 Lakh Emails To PM

On Friday, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala announced that it would send two lakh emails to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the move to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram airport to the Adani group. Elaborating on the issue, Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asserted that his party would not allow the privatisation of the airport. Alleging that the aim is to hand over airports to corporates, he stressed the need to put pressure on the Centre to change the decision. According to him, such a move during the Centre smacked of "huge corruption".

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan remarked, "Party workers and representatives at various levels will send emails to Modi to express the state''s sentiments on the matter." He added, "We will not allow privatisation of the airport. It cannot be handed over to private hands."

"We need to put pressure on the Union government to change the decision. The state government is prepared to take over the airport. During the pandemic, such a decision by the centre smacks of huge corruption," the Kerala CPI(M) secretary alleged.

Read: Difficult To Cooperate With Decision To Hand Over Airport To Adani Group: Kerala CM

Union Cabinet clears proposal to lease out airports

In a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the proposal to hand over the operation, management and development of the airports at Kerala’s capital, Jaipur and Guwahati to M/s Adani Enterprises Ltd for a period of 50 years was approved. The latter emerged as the successful bidder in a Global Competitive Bidding organised by the Airports Authority of India. According to the Centre, this will not only harness investment in the public sector but also bring efficiency in service delivery and professionalism.

Read: Kerala Govt Did Not Qualify In Thiruvananthapuram Airport Bidding Process: Aviation Min

Near consensus in Kerala

Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that the overwhelming view in Thursday's all-party meeting was that the management and operation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport should vest with the state government. Barring for BJP, all political parties agreed that the Centre should not have ignored the rightful claim of the Kerala government. Vijayan reiterated that his government had expressed willingness to match the offer of the highest bidder.

The leaders contended that the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport should have been retained in the public sector. Moreover, they supported the view that the state government has sufficient experience in managing and operating two international airports at Kochi and Kannur. On this occasion, the Kerala CM recalled that the state Assembly had collectively requested the Centre to not privatise the aforesaid airport through a resolution dated August 11, 2018. Thereafter, Vijayan requested PM Modi to reconsider the decision to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to a private player.

Read: Kerala: RTI Records Show KSIDC Spent 2.3 Crores In Airport Bidding

(With PTI inputs)